UP: 15-year-old boy detained for killing his 50-year-old rapist

Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly killing a man of 50, who had raped him multiple times in a village in Muzaffarnagar.

The body of the man was found in his home on May 20, and the teenager was detained on Saturday after a police probe.

The boy has been charged with murder. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was filed after the man’s family filed a police complaint.

The boy has been sent to a juvenile facility.

SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal said: “Weeks ago, the deceased had sodomised the minor and recorded an obscene video clip.”

“The boy was being blackmailed and repeatedly sexually harassed. On Monday, the man forced the boy to come to his home after threatening to upload the video online. As he was being harassed, the boy picked up a sharp object lying next to him and attacked the man’s head and throat,” he added.