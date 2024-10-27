UP: 15-year-old girl sexually harassed by schoolmates

Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed and threatened by two juvenile schoolmates in a village here, police said on Sunday, October 27.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the girl was returning home from school, police said.

The girl’s family filed a complaint and alleged that she was sexually harassed by two juvenile schoolmates. They tried to kill her but she managed to escape, police said.

They also made a video of the girl and posted it on social media after editing, the family said in their complaint.

Circle Officer Dr Ravishankar told PTI that a case has been registered under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Information Technology Act.

The two accused were apprehended and further investigation is underway, the officer added.