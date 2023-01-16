UP: 16th-century mosque demolished for road widening in Prayagraj

Shahi Masjid, a 16th-century mosque built during Sher Shah Suri tenure was demolished in Handia area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. According to the Prayagraj public works department, the mosque was demolished in order to widen the G T road.

Interestingly, the Mosque’s imam, Md Babul Hussain said that the matter was listed in the lower court for January 16. But it was razed down before it could reach the court.

The case was taken to the lower court after the Allahabad High Court dismissed the petition to stay the proposal of the demolition in August, last year.

“We told the officials that the matter is going to the lower court but the mosque was still demolished,” Hussain was quoted over the mosque demolition by Dainik Jagran.

The viral video was shared extensively by netizens condemning the district administration and the Uttar Pradesh government for the act.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s former chair of International Water Cooperation Ashok Swain shared a video on his official Twitter handle.

A historical mosque is being bulldozed in UP, India, to widen the road! pic.twitter.com/IsUWunoIJy — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 15, 2023

With the 42nd Amendment of the Constitution of India enacted in 1976, the Preamble to the Constitution asserted that #India is a secular nation. But, just to widen up the road A historical mosque in UP was being bulldozed in #UP, #India. pic.twitter.com/uVVH0Kf78k — Saffron Diaries (@SaffronDiaries) January 16, 2023

Many eminent journalists also condemned the act.

Mosques in India are dispensable. 16th century Shahi Masjid demolished in UP for widening of the GT road just 2 days before the lower court was set to hear the matter.pic.twitter.com/CUIa60wWkf — Safoora Zargar (@SafooraZargar) January 15, 2023

