UP: 2 cops suspended after chasing BJP leaders for misbehavior against woman

Two senior police officers in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut have been temporarily suspended from their duties on Thursday following a confrontation with local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who were accused of verbally abusing a woman at a police station.

According to reports, during a dispute over a temple committee, BJP MLA Saurabh Sharma allegedly used abusive language that was lewd in reference to the Samajwadi Party leader Vinod Gupta’s wife, in front of the police.

The situation escalated when sub-inspectors Amit Malik and Saurabh Yadav intervened, asking Sharma and his associates to leave the premises. However, the three BJP leaders retaliated and created a ruckus. In return, the police had to chase them away from the scene.

Also Read Video of IAS officer Tina Dabi bowing head to greet BJP leader sparks reactions

Soon after the incident came to light, the two police officers were attached to the police line, indicating a temporary reassignment while the situation was assessed.