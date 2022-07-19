UP: 2 Dalit minors allegedly forced to remove school uniforms

Hyderabad: Two Dalit minors were forced to remove their uniforms in a government primary school by their teachers on July 11 in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the media reports, parents of Dalit students said that teachers forced their daughters to give their uniforms to other girls who were not wearing the same for photographs. Allegedly the teacher also beat them and forced them to undress. However, the teachers denied the allegations.

The teachers were suspended by the Shiksha Adhikari Archana Gupta on July 13, however, later one of the suspended teachers was allegedly reinstated by the school.

President of Shoshit Kranti Dal, Ravikant had alleged that the suspended teachers organised had organised a panchayat in the village in an attempt to pressurise the girls’ families, through influential villagers, to withdraw their complaint.

A case was booked and a probe was ordered by the police against the teachers on Monday by the state education department, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read Dalit man’s suicide case in Andhra takes a new turn

“An FIR has been registered against the two teachers under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 166 (public servant disobeying the law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the IPC and under Section 3 (2) (v) (punishments for offences of atrocities) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and further investigation is underway,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hapur.

A police officer stated on Monday that a team of women constables recorded the girls’ statements, a day after NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla requested the report.