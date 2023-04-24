UP: 2 kids mauled to death by dogs in separate incidents

The baby was asleep unattended.

UP: 2 kids mauled to death by dogs in separate incidents
Representative Image

Aligarh: Two children were mauled to death by dogs in separate incidents that occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and Moradabad districts.

In Aligarh, a three-month-old infant was mauled to death by a stray dog on Sunday when her family was attending a wedding near their house while she slept unattended.

The incident took place under Quarsi police station limits.

The infant’s father, Pawan Kumar, a daily wager, said: “My two sisters were getting married and we had stepped out to attend the function. The baby was asleep unattended. In our absence, a dog took away our child and mauled her to death. When I returned, I could not find my daughter. When I looked for her, I saw the stray tearing into her in a nearby plot.”

SHO Arvind Rathi said: “The family cremated the body without informing us. A police team later inspected the spot, and higher officials have been informed about the incident.”

In the second incident, a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Moradabad’s Bilari area also on Sunday.

The boy, Savendra Kumar, had gone out with his sister to serve tea to his father when they were surrounded by the strays.

The local SP MLA met the aggrieved family and said he would raise the matter in the state Assembly.

