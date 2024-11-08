UP: 3 arrested for bull slaughter after dramatic chase; one injured

Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut police arrested three people on Thursday, November 7, for allegedly slaughtering three bulls. The accused involved in the case, Akash, Alok, and Gopal attempted to flee following a police FIR but were apprehended after authorities fired shots in the air to subdue them.

During the police operation, one of the accused, Akash received a gunshot injury on his leg. In a statement, the police said that the accused slaughtered the bulls in a field two days before their arrest.

A video has surfaced on social media that shows police personnel escorting the injured suspect.

मेरठ, यूपी में गोकशी के 3 आरोपी आकाश, आलोक और गोपाल गिरफ्तार। आकाश के पैर में गोली लगी है। 2 दिन पहले इन्होंने खेत में 3 बैल काट डाले थे। pic.twitter.com/UpquMWUTNd — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 8, 2024

It is pertinent to mention here that the slaughter of cows and bulls is prohibited in the state under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act of 1955. However, the slaughter of buffalo is not.

Earlier in October, authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal seized property including a two-story house of a man who was allegedly involved in cow slaughter.

During the operation conducted exactly in Alam Sarai village, police, in collaboration with local authorities, seized the man’s entire property. A minor drummer was also called to announce the seizure in the village.