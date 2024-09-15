UP: 3 killed, 7 feared trapped after house collapses in Meerut

House collapse in Meerut
Meerut: Rescue operation underway after a house collapsed, in Meerut, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Meerut: Three people were killed, two injured and seven feared trapped after a three-storey house collapsed in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, officials said.

“Twelve people got buried under the debris after the sudden collapse of the house. Till now, five people have been taken out from the debris. Of them, three died and two injured have been admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College,” the relief commissioner’s office said.

The incident occurred around 5:15 pm and emergency services were immediately alerted, it said.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed the collapse of the three-storey house in Zakir Colony.

Officials initially said around six people were trapped under the debris.

Senior officials rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operations.

National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police teams are working to rescue those trapped under the debris.

