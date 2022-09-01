UP: 7 children storm wedding venue to stop father’s 5th marriage

A large number of people gathered at the spot thrashed the would-be-groom while the bride-to-be fled the venue.

Published: 1st September 2022
Sitapur: It was not so lucky for the fifth time for Shafi Ahmad, 55.

Ahmad’s fifth marriage on Tuesday night was jeopardised by his seven children and their mothers who barged into the wedding venue and created a ruckus.

When the children disclosed their identity to the bride’s family, an argument ensued which soon turned into a fist fight.

Kotwali police station Inspector Tej Prakash Singh, said: “The groom’s children informed the police about the incident. Thereafter, we reached the spot and arrested the accused.”

The children said that their father had stopped giving them money for monthly expenses and when they learnt about his fifth marriage, they decided to take action.

