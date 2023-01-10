UP: 81-year-old woman declared dead, comes back to life

In a strange episode, a group of doctors in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh declared an 81-year-old woman dead. After a cerebral haemorrhage, the woman was pronounced dead but later came back to life.

On December 23, the elderly woman was brought into a trauma facility in Firozabad. But the medical professionals saw that the very following day, her heart and brain quit working. The doctors concluded that the woman was clinically dead and that there was no chance of saving her after doing a thorough examination.

Later, the deceased’s relatives began preparing to perform the octogenarian’s final rites. The horrifying scene of the woman awakening from the dead occurred as the family members were enroute the burial.

The unheard-of episode happened in the village of Bilaspur in Firozabad, when the woman returned home after donating some cows and drinking tea. But because of the woman’s poor heart and brain health, she was already frail and helpless and passed away the very following day.

Her son thereafter conducted her final rites and later talked to the media, recounting the entire incident and blaming the doctors for their carelessness.