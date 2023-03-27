UP: After objection to Taraweeh in Moradabad, notice sent to Muslim family

After a group of right-wing organisation men objected to the offering of Taraweeh prayers by some Muslims in Lajpat Nagar of Moradabad district, the city magistrate issued a notice to Zakir Hussain and nine others.

Notice to Zakir Hussain & 9 others for reading Namaz at Hussain's godown. Notice says they might disturb peace and asks why shouldn't they execute bonds with Rs. 5 lakh surety. So reading namaz at private property disturbs peace,but those protesting against it are ensuring peace. pic.twitter.com/DsdzsvgKJ8 — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) March 27, 2023

On Saturday night, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal men barged into the house of Zakir Hussain, led by its state president Rohan Saxena, who was praying along with his family. He alleged that this was creating an atmosphere of panic nearby.

“We have repeatedly asked the police to lodge FIRs against violent people (referring to the Muslim community),” Saxena told reporters.

Siasat.com spoke to the SHO of Katghar police station who declined to comment on the issue.

On Tuesday, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad Hemraj Meena, while speaking to reporters said that upon investigation, police found out the information received by Saxena was false.

“Both communities had a land dispute. On investigation, we found that false information was being spread. Taking action, people from both sides have been bound down,” the SSP told reporters.

He also appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony and avoid any communal tension. “Chaitra Navratri (a nine-day Hindu festival starting from March 22 to March 30), as well as Ramzan (the holy month for Muslim community), is being celebrated simultaneously by both communities. If any incidents of communal tension are reported, police will not spare anyone and strict action will be taken,” the SSP concluded.