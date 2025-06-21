UP: Ambulance driver molests nurse, drags her by hair at private hospital

Press Trust of India  |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st June 2025 11:45 pm IST
Representative Image

Bhadohi: A 22-year-old nurse was molested, beaten up and dragged by hair by an ambulance driver at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the driver, identified as Rohit alias Mohit, who is absconding, they said.

On June 5, the nurse was on a call when Rohit came to her and started molesting her. When she protested, he grabbed her by her hair, started beating her, and threw her on the ground, Kotwali SHO Sachidanand Pandey said.

The accused also harassed the nurse by putting his hand inside her clothes and doing obscene acts, he said.

On hearing the nurse’s screams, doctors and other people present at the hospital came and saved her. They scolded Rohit and sent him away, the SHO said.

Rohit regularly comes to that hospital with patients, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to arrest Rohit.

A case has been registered against him under sections 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the BNS.

According to police sources, both the nurse and the accused belong to the Dalit community.

