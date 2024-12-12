UP: Bajrang Dal leader sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping, raping minor

The Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich court has sentenced Bajrang Dal city coordinator Nitin Bhujwa to 10 years imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday, December 11, following a thorough trial that revealed the severity of the offence committed.

The case dates back to December 15, 2015, when the victim’s family filed a complaint at Kotwali Nagar police station, accusing Bhujwa and his mother of abducting and raping a girl from the Kotwali Nagar area.

Bhujwa, a resident of Garhwa Kund intersection was accused of serious offences for which sub-inspector Devanand initiated a police investigation. Subsequently, the court filed charges against both Bhujwa and his mother on March 12, 2016.

Court ruling

During the proceedings, the additional sessions judge Deepkant Mani under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act convicted Nitin Bhujwa to imprisonment of 10 years along with a fine of Rs 80,000.

However, his mother received a lesser sentence of three years and a fine of Rs 20,000.

Operation Conviction

This case was part of a broader initiative called Operation Conviction, conducted by Bahraich police superintendent Vrindavan Shukla. The sentencing has been regarded as a milestone in perspective to combating the effects of sexual violence against minors in India.