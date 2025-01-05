UP cleric arrested again after grand welcome post 4-year release

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 5th January 2025 7:37 pm IST
Cleric arrested in UP
An Islamic cleric Maulana Firoz Alam was arrested again on Saturday, January 4 shortly after being released from jail, on charges of alleged forced religious conversion activities in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district.

The cleric, a native of Nepal, was released after spending approximately four years in jail. Upon his release, he received a grand welcome from hundreds of supporters in Ghazipur town.

A video of the celebration that surfaced on social media shows a huge crowd garlanding the cleric and chanting Islamic religious slogans such as ‘Takbeer Allahu Akbar’ (God is great).

However, this celebration quickly escalated into communal tension after Hindu community members objected and protested alleging that the slogans were “provocative” and “anti-Hindu”.

To curb the further unrest, the district police intervened and arrested Maulana Firoz Alam along with 19 other people.

Tags
