UP: Cleric booked for raping woman under pretext of curing mental illness

The accused also made objectionable videos, she alleged

Budaun: A man who claimed to be a cleric at a ‘dargah’ here has been booked after a woman alleged that he raped her multiple times on the pretext of “curing” her mental ailment, police said on Tuesday, May 14.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra said that the woman, a resident of Bijnor, who has been coming frequently to the famous Dargah of ‘Bade Sarkar’ on Budaun-Delhi road in Sadar Kotwali for “treatment,”  has given an application to Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi, alleging that one Maulvi Rahat lured her in the name of treatment and took her to his room, where she was raped.

The accused also made objectionable videos, she alleged.

Rahat, she claimed, ran a shop selling offerings like ‘chunni’ and ‘chadar’ on the Dargah premises.

The Dargah Management Committee did not respond to media queries on the issue.

According to Mishra, the woman has alleged that Rahat used to “take her to his room every day in the name of treatment and rape her.”.

A purported video of one such incident has appeared online, the police said.

He said an FIR has been registered in this connection against Rahat, and a probe is on.

