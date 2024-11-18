UP CM Yogi uses ‘bulldozer’ rhetoric in Jharkhand despite SC warning

Hyderabad: Days after the Supreme Court rapped state governments over ‘bulldozer raj’ policies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath used the same rhetoric in BJP’s election rally in Jharkhand on Monday, November 18.

While addressing the party workers in Jamtara, Yogi accused Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren of ‘stealing central funds’ and warned him that a “bulldozer is waiting’ to recover the funds.”

“The JMM-led coalition has looted Jharkhand’s natural resources and the central funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has also encouraged infiltration by Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya, posing a serious threat to ‘beti, mati, roti‘ (daughter, land, and bread). Now, the bulldozer is on standby to reclaim the looted funds,” said Yogi.

Yogi Adityanath, dubbed as ‘Yogi Baba’ for his infamous policy of ordering demolitions of the houses of crime-accused citizens in his state, especially Dalits and minorities.

Jharkhand goes to the polls on November 20. The results of the state assembly elections will be out on November 23.

SC’s verdict on bulldozer raj

On November 13, the Supreme Court said it would be “totally unconstitutional” if houses of people were demolished merely because they were accused or convicts.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan directed that no demolition be carried out without prior show cause notice and within 15 days from the date of the notice being served.

The HC said that accused and convicts in the country have certain rights and safeguards in light of the Constitution and the criminal law.

The comments from the top court came during its verdict on pleas seeking the framing of guidelines on the demolition of properties in the country.