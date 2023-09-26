UP: Cop booked for assaulting Dalit man inside police station

Published: 26th September 2023
Prayagraj: A case has been registered against a police sub-inspector for allegedly beating up a Dalit man inside a police station in connection with a case in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

One Rama Shankar Tripathi on September 19 lodged a complaint at Soraon police station about his 18-year-old daughter going missing. Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar was investigating the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Soraon) Shailendra Parihar said.

During the investigation, after the girl’s call detail records were retrieved, one Dharmendra Kumar was called to the police station for questioning on Saturday.

Kumar’s condition deteriorated on Sunday and he had to be hospitalised. On his family’s demand, a medical examination was conducted, Parihar said.

He added the medical report said a blunt object was used on Dharmendra, who is now recovering.

