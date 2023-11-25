UP cracks down on halal-certified products: Raids, recalls, investigations unfold

In the past week, Uttar Pradesh has enforced a ban on the production, storage, distribution, and sale of halal-certified food products.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration have conducted investigations at 482 establishments across 97 locations in the state.

As of Friday morning, approximately 2,500 kg of halal-certified products have been seized, with 82 kg undergoing laboratory testing due to suspicions.

Commissioner Anita Singh said that, in addition to investigations and raids, shopkeepers are being advised against selling or storing halal-certified products.

Companies are also instructed to recall such products from the market and repackage them. The searches and seizures have taken place in various cities, including Bareilly, Meerut, Lucknow, and Moradabad.

In a related development, the U.P. police’s Special Task Force visited Hazratganj police station in Lucknow concerning a case against four firms.

These firms are accused of irregularities in the halal certification of products sold in the state. Three teams have been formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.