UP: Dalit man booked for posting objectionable video on Lord Ram

A Dalit man has been booked in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sharing an objectionable video targeting Lord Ram and Maharana Pratap on social media, police said on Sunday, June 22.

The accused, identified as Tinku, allegedly posted the video from Roni Harjipur village under the Charthawal Police Station limits on Saturday.

According to reports, the FIR was lodged based on a complaint by village head Vinod Kumar, who accused Tinku of hurting religious sentiments through his social media post.

Following the post, villagers staged a protest demanding strict action against the youth.

Tinku is currently at large, and efforts are underway to locate him.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)