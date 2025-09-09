UP Dalit violently attacked for touching upper-caste man’s car

A Dalit young man in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district was allegedly assaulted on September 2 following a minor altercation.

Aditya Kumar was reportedly riding a bike when he accidentally brushed against the vehicle of Krishna Patel, a resident of Bairagi Purwa village. Angered, Patel and his associates intercepted him and started violently attacking his head and hurling castiest slurs.

Bleeding profusely, villagers rushed him to a nearby community health center, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, the police have registered a case.

Dalits in India continue to face caste-based violence, discrimination, sexual assault and social boycott, despite legal protection and government laws. Recently, an eight-year-old Dalit boy was hanged upside down from a tree for touching a water pot in Rajasthan. He was asked to clean a washroom and collect garbage. The assailants launched into an attack when he asked for water after completing his work.





