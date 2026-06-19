UP dumper driver dumps bricks on expressway to evade RTO

A dumper truck driver allegedly dumped a large quantity of bricks on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh while attempting to evade a transport department inspection, creating a major traffic hazard and disrupting vehicular movement.

According to a report by Hate Detector, the driver was allegedly trying to avoid an inspection by Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials when he drove on the wrong side of the expressway and unloaded bricks onto the road. The act reportedly obstructed pursuing authorities and posed a risk to other motorists using the highway.

The incident led to traffic disruption, with scattered bricks covering a stretch of the carriageway and causing difficulties for commuters. Several vehicles were reportedly damaged after running over the debris.

Police launch clearance operation

Police and traffic personnel from Dadri rushed to the spot and launched a clearance operation. A JCB machine was deployed to remove the bricks from the roadway, while assistance was arranged for motorists whose vehicles suffered punctures or other damage due to the debris.

Following the clean-up operation, traffic movement on the expressway was gradually restored.