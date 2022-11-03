UP girl ends life after boyfriend beaten to death

Saharanpur: A 19-year-old girl ended her life by hanging after her family members beat her boyfriend to death.

According to police, the incident took place in the Islampur locality of the Rampur Maniharan region. The girl, Tannu Saini, was a B.Sc student while her boyfriend was Zia-Ur-Rehman.

The girl’s family had reportedly called the boy to their house where they thrashed him. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dehradun.

On Wednesday, the girl ended her life.

The police said they are yet to receive any complaint in this regard. No FIR has been filed, said police. The girl’s autopsy report mentions death due to hanging.

Soon after news of the deaths spread, local markets remained shut fearing communal unrest as the couple belonged to different faiths.

Saharanpur SSP Vipin Tada said, “Police force has been deployed. The probe is on and action will be taken accordingly.”