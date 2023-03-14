UP govt asks local admin to hold Navratri events, triggers criticism

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked local administrations across the state to organise special religious events at temples during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami festivals this month, triggering criticism from the opposition.

The state’s BJP government will make available Rs 1 lakh to each district to pay as honorarium to artists picked to perform at these events.

In an order dated March 10, state culture department’s principal secretary Mukesh Meshram said Chaitra Navratri has a special significance during which the nine “swaroops” of Goddess Durga are worshipped to end negative energy.

So organising religious and cultural events during this period is proposed, he said.

The order, which went out to all district magistrates and divisional commissioners, said organising committees should be set up in each block, tehsil and district. Suggestions for the events include recitation of Durga Saptashati and Akhand Ramayan at temples and shaktipeeths’.

The organisers are expected to upload pictures on the culture department website.

Public representatives should be invited and large public participation ensured, the order said.

The Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 and Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav did not directly criticise the order, choosing instead to make a sarcastic comment.

“The proposal to give Rs 1 lakh to district magistrates of UP is welcome but what can Rs 1 lakh do? At least Rs 10 crore should be given so that festivals of all religions can be celebrated,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

He added that the BJP government should give free cooking gas cylinders on festivals, beginning this Ram Navami.

Yadav’s party colleague Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently kicked up a row by suggesting that portions of Ramcharitmanas should be deleted, took a dig at the government.

He said the government is now forced to conduct the recitation of Ramcharitmanas at its own expense as people have stopped doing it.

The SP legislator said promotion of a particular religion by a secular, democratic government is a violation of the Constitution. Giving money from government funds to “promote all religions equally” would be welcome, he added.

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “It’s good to organise religious events but what about the issues on which people voted for the BJP.”

Awasthi asked where are the jobs promised by the party, and said no day passes without news of atrocities on Brahmins and Dalits in UP.

“The BJP has failed on issues and promises that were made to the people of the state,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed the opposition criticism.

“If any religious event related to Lord Shri Ram and Ramcharitmanas is being organised, it should be welcomed. There should be no questions or answers on it. All I want to say is Jai Shri Ram and Jai Mata Di.”

Principal Secretary Meshram said there was nothing new in the order.

“Such programmes have been held earlier too and this is not the first time they are being held in the state. Holding these programmes will provide a platform to the artistes at the local level to showcase their talent,” he told PTI.

The official has asked the local administrations to organise Durga Saptashati, Devi Gaan and Devi Jagran at temples and ‘shaktipeeths’ under a special drive to ensure participation of women and girls.

On Ashtami and Ram Navami (March 29 and 30), Akhand Ramayan paath should be organised at major temples and ‘shaktipeeths’ to spread human, social and national values, the order said.

Two nodal officers have been appointed at the state level for coordination. A committee headed by the district magistrate in each district will select artistes for the events, the order said.

The government has asked local administrations to upload photographs of these events on the website of the culture department.

All preparations should be made by March 21, by which time GPS locations, photographs of the temples and the contact details of the temple management bodies should be shared with the department, the order said.