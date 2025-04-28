UP govt demolishes over 20 mosques, madrasas along India-Nepal border

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th April 2025 9:50 pm IST
The image displays a picture of district magistrate of Shravasti along with police official after demolishing
Shravasti district magistrate along with police official after demolishing "illegally operated and unrecognised madrasas."

Over 20 mosques and madrasas along the India-Nepal border have been reported demolished by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The demolition was carried out under Section 67 of the Revenue Code. “Encroachments from border districts including Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Balrampur, and Lakhimpur Kheri,” read a press statement from the government issued on Sunday, April 27.

The district administrations have dismissed the razing of religious structures or educational institutions. “No such structures or buildings were found among the encroachment,” an official claimed.

A report by Maktoob Media states otherwise. Seventeen “unrecognised” madrasas were razed down in Shravasti district while 10 in Bhinga tehsil and seven in Jamunha tehsil.

The district magistrate of Shravasti said the actions were taken under the state government’s directives. “As per government directives, action is being taken against illegally operated and unrecognised madrasas. These institutions were shut down due to their failure to produce valid recognition documents,” the official said in a post on X.

In Siddharthnagar, five structures, including a mosque and a madrasa, allegedly built on government land, were demolished.

Similarly, in Lakhimpur Kheri, a mosque in Krishna Nagar Colony was pulled down after officials identified it as an “illegal structure.”

In Bahraich, officials identified 227 encroached structures along the India-Nepal border, of which 89 have been cleared off.

In Balrampur district, seven encroachments on government land were reported, five in Balrampur tehsil and two in Tulsipur tehsil. Officials said two encroachers vacated voluntarily, while eviction action continues against the rest.

