UP govt employee arrested for raping 6-yr-old girl, goat

Reports suggest the accused knew the victim's family and hence could gain easy entry into the house.

An assistant development officer (ADO) from Uttar Pradesh’s Shikarpur area was arrested after he raped a minor and a goat.

The horrifying incident came to light after a six-year-old girl, who was alone in her home, was raped by the accused government employee Gajendra Singh. Reports suggest he knew the victim’s family and hence could gain easy entry into the house.

After committing the crime, Singh also raped a goat.

On information, police rushed to the crime scene and conducted investigations. They took samples for forensic examination. Subsequently, Singh was arrested.

The six-year-old was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup. A case has been registered.

