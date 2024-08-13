UP govt employee arrested for raping 6-yr-old girl, goat

An assistant development officer (ADO) from Uttar Pradesh’s Shikarpur area was arrested after he raped a minor and a goat.

The horrifying incident came to light after a six-year-old girl, who was alone in her home, was raped by the accused government employee Gajendra Singh. Reports suggest he knew the victim’s family and hence could gain easy entry into the house.

⚠️Trigger Warning : Disturbing Visuals.



A disturbing incident has come to light from #UttarPradesh, where a man raped a 6-year-old girl and then went on to rape a goat in #Bulandshahr.



The accused was identified as Gajendra Singh, a government employee working as ADO (PP)… pic.twitter.com/c5FKaHDokn — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 13, 2024

After committing the crime, Singh also raped a goat.

On information, police rushed to the crime scene and conducted investigations. They took samples for forensic examination. Subsequently, Singh was arrested.

The six-year-old was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup. A case has been registered.