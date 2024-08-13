Video: Karnataka teacher forced to touch colleague’s feet over lewd message

A teacher in a school in Karnataka’s Raichur district accused of sending a lewd message to a female guest teacher was thrashed by the latter’s relatives.

An incident took place in Karnataka's Raichur where a school guest teacher was accused of sexual harassment by a fellow teacher.

A video of the teacher, Mehboob Ali, with torn clothes has surfaced where he is seen touching the feet of the woman as a mark of apology.

According to reports, Mehboob Ali works at the Adarsh Government School, situated on the outskirts of Raichur district.

Ali had sent obscene messages to a female guest teacher and asked her to ‘entertain him’. Though the guest teacher initially ignored him, Ali continued pestering her.

Upon learning this, the female teacher’s family thrashed him and tore his clothes. He was also made to apologise by touching the woman’s feet.

The female colleague chose not to file a police complaint, reports suggest.