UP: Hindu organisation protests against Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2

As Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘OMG 2’ released on Friday August 11, Hindu organisations expressed their anguish over some “obscene scenes”, and accused the filmmakers of being “anti-Hindu.”

Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Bharat on Thursday staged a protest against the film at the Phool Syed intersection in Taj Nagri, Agra, claiming that the movie “hurt Hindu sentiments by tarnishing the image of Bolenath (Lord Shiva).”

Amid “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, protesters blackened the poster of the actor and then burnt his effigy.

Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Agra unit head, Govind Parashar reportedly announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to the person who slaps or spits on the face of the film’s actor Akshay Kumar. Parashar has demanded that the censor board and the Central government ban the film.

Earlier on August 8, priests at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh threatened to sue the makers of the movie for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

The priests alleged that ‘OMG 2’ had been given an adult certificate. The priests’ body submitted a memorandum to the Ujjain district collector, demanding the removal of “objectionable scenes” and the temple scenes in the film.

‘OMG 2’ is Akshay Kumar’s first film in 12 years to get the ‘A (Adults Only)’ certification.

Like ‘Adi Purush’, ‘OMG 2’ film has also been embroiled in controversies even before its release.