UP: Imambara, Eidgah removed in Sambhal demolition drive

Sambhal has been in the news in recent months over administrative crackdowns on alleged encroachments.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2026 3:04 pm IST
UP Imambara, Eidgah removed in Sambhal demolition drive
UP Imambara, Eidgah removed in Sambhal demolition drive

Sambhal: A demolition drive was carried out by the district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district to remove an Imambara and an Eidgah allegedly built on government land in Bichhauli village on Thursday, April 16, officials said.

The action was undertaken by the Revenue Department amid police deployment to maintain law and order as the site was cleared of what authorities termed as “encroachments” on public land, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nidhi Patel told reporters that the plot numbers 1240 and 1242 are classified as public utility land, including manure pits and grazing grounds, where any construction is illegal.

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Proceedings were initiated in the tehsildar’s court under relevant provisions, and eviction orders were issued after a hearing, she said.

“Following the orders, the revenue and police teams have taken action to remove the encroachment,” Patel said.

Sambhal has been in the news in recent months over administrative crackdowns on alleged encroachments and disputes related to land use and religious structures.

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Authorities stepped up enforcement actions since the November 2024 violence during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2026 3:04 pm IST

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