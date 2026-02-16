UP: Kanwariyas attack man after he objects to rituals

Bijnor: A group of Kanwariyas allegedly attacked a petrol pump owner’s son after they mistook him for a Muslim, objecting to the lighting of incense sticks during their procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

He had reportedly asked the group not to light the incense near the fuel tanks.

A video of the incident quickly spread on social media, showing the man, identified as Sunny Chaudhary, surrounded by a group of Kanwariyas and being beaten. According to local media, one member, in an attempt to communalise the issue, claimed that Chaudhary was a Muslim.

However, the police refuted the claims, saying there was no communal angle to the fight.

Addressing the viral video, the Circle Officer of Nagina Police Station in Bijnor district clarified that the incident actually occurred on February 10.

“A video has surfaced and gained traction on social media regarding an incident from five days ago. The footage shows a heated exchange between Kanwariyas and the owner of the Chaudhary petrol pump,” the CO said in a post on X.

“There was no attempt made to violate the sanctity of the Kanwar in any way,” he added. The Kanwariyas were swiftly pacified and the situation was diffused, the police officer said.