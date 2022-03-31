UP: Kashmiri students arrested for celebrating Pakistan’s win granted bail

Three Kashmiri students who were arrested in October 2021 for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans after the team’s victory in a T20 Cricket World Cup match against India, were granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday.

The students identified as Arsheed Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai who were pursuing engineering at the RBS engineering college in Agra were granted bail by Justice Ajay Bhanot.

On October 27, the students were arrested by the Agra police for allegedly posting a celebratory message and chanting pro-Pakistan slogans. Their arrest came after Hindutva leaders protested in front of the college demanding the suspension of the students.

The three had been booked under Sections 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1) (B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66-F (cyber-terrorism) of the Information Technology Act for allegedly sending WhatsApp messages “against the country” after the match.