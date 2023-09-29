UP: Kashmiri students assaulted in Jhansi school in ‘retaliatory action’

Police force has been deployed on the campus in ample measure to prevent any fallout of the incident.

Representative Image

Jhansi (UP): Students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in UP’s Jhansi have alleged that they were assaulted by local students.

This was an apparent retaliation after the beating of UP students in Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

According to reports, some class 9 students studying in Navodaya Vidyalaya of Jhansi had gone to Navodaya Vidyalaya Rajouri under the exchange programme to understand the culture there, where they were allegedly assaulted.

The principal there had removed the Jhansi students to a safer place.

When the students of Jhansi Navodaya Vidyalaya got this information, they got angry and to avenge this, they beat up students from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The school manager informed the police which reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Unconfirmed reports said that some students tried to pelt stones at the police which also used mild force to disperse them. Police force has been deployed on the campus in ample measure to prevent any fallout of the incident. Sources said that children who had gone to Kashmir are being called back while Kashmiri students studying in Jhansi are being sent back to their native state.

The school administration has refused to comment on the incident.

