UP: Kashmiri vendors ‘assaulted’ by civic authorities in Lucknow

Lucknow: Netizens have lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh authorities following a viral video purpotedly showing Kashmiri vendors being assaulted by Lucknow Municipal Corporation, within the vicinity of Gomti Nagar Police Station. The videos surfaced on the internet on Sunday, December 17.

According to the reports, the employees of Lucknow Municipal Corporation physically assaulted and overturned the carts of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in an arbitrary action. They rounded up all Kashmiri vendors and placed them in an Uttar Pradesh police van.

Reacting to the fault-finding criticism from netizens, Lucknow police posted a response on X claiming that the authorities took the routine action during an anti-encroachment drive as the route is sensitive for VIP movement.

However, the vendors claimed that they were not given any notice. “Despite telling them (authorities) that we will move our carts from here why did they scatter our goods?” a vendor asked in a viral video. Another seller said, “We have come from afar to make our livelihood here. Do they want us to start begging then? We’re not even asking for the employment.”

“This is very unfair. We have been doing our business peacefully for a very long time here. Today, they (authorities) came and started hitting us with the tractor’s silencer while scattering our goods,” a Kashmiri vendor said.

Kashmiri Vendors slapped in Lucknow UP by MC employees who overturned their carts. The workers were rounded up & bundled in a UP police van. I request @CMOfficeUP for intervention & immediate cessation of mistreatment towards these Kashmiri laborers. @MehboobaMufti @OmarAbdullah pic.twitter.com/oGA78MYtEW — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) December 17, 2023

In #UttarPradesh's #Lucknow, the Kashmiris were selling dry fruits on the roadside. The Municipal Corporation team arrived, and they scattered all the goods on the ground, chasing away the #Kashmiri dry fruit sellers. pic.twitter.com/SaQNTuEZ1T — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 17, 2023

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, shared the video of the incident on X, with caption: “The right to freedom to earn a living and go across the country is a constitutionally fundamental right of every citizen. This should be reminded to those in power by taking the oath of the Constitution. If malice is the basis instead of a violation of rules, then nothing can be more unfortunate for the country.”

“This unconstitutional act should be immediately investigated. Action should be taken based on the true intention behind it,” he added.