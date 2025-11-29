UP, Maharashtra will no longer accept Aadhaar for birth certificates

In a notification released by the state governments of both Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, Aadhaar cards will no longer be deemed acceptable as proof of birth or for issuing a birth certificate.

In an official letter from the Special Secretary of the Planning Department, Amit Singh Bansal instructed various government departments to halt the acceptance of Aadhaar cards for birth-related verification. The notice emphasised that Aadhaar is primarily an identity and address proof and should not be used for procuring information related to birth.

“Aadhaar card is not a valid proof of date of birth. However, various departments of the State Government are still accepting the Aadhaar card as proof of date of birth. In this regard, all State Government departments are requested to be informed of this matter,” the letter read.

Additionally, the Maharashtra government issued a similar order stating that Aadhaar cards will not be accepted as a document for obtaining a delayed birth certificate. The notice from the State Revenue Department added that all birth certificates issued solely based on an Aadhaar card after the Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Act, 2023, will be cancelled.

A 16-point guideline directed officials to withdraw earlier orders issued after the 2023 amendment and have them reviewed by district collectors or other authorised officials.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a strong stance against illegal immigrants, directing all district magistrates to treat such matters with utmost seriousness.

“Each district administration must identify illegal immigrants and take action according to the rules,” his office’s statement was quoted by PTI.

CM Adityanath also called for the creation of temporary detention centres in every district. Officials stated the centres will be used for foreign nationals illegally staying in the state. They will be required to be in the detention centre until verification is completed, after which they will be deported according to procedure.

These state directives come even as the Supreme Court recently permitted the use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for voter registration in Bihar. While granting the opposition’s request, the court instructed the Election Commission to include Aadhaar alongside other approved documents in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.