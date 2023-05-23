UP: Man booked for threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul

As per the FIR, Lallan Kumar got a threat call from a man who identified himself as Manoj Kumar Rai of Gorakhpur.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 9:31 am IST
Rahul Gandhi interacting with reporters on Sunday (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against a man here for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and media coordinator of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee Lallan Kumar.

The case was registered under IPC sections 504 (insult), 506 (threat), and under the relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at Chinhat police station in Lucknow.

Also Read
If Rahul Gandhi remains in Wayanad, it will suffer like Amethi: Smriti Irani

As per the FIR, Lallan Kumar got a threat call from a man who identified himself as Manoj Kumar Rai of Gorakhpur.

MS Education Academy

“The man threatened to kill me. He also hurled casteist abuses and said he will kill or shoot us Dalits. He also threatened to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The man has given threat calls even before,” Lallan Kumar alleged in the FIR.

Further probe into the matter is underway, the police said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 9:31 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button