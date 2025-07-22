UP man divorces Hyderabad wife via video; triple talaq clip surfaces

Hyderabad: A man from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh divorced his wife, reportedly from Hyderabad, online via a video.

The incident is said to have occurred in Sushila Vihar Colony. The man, Atif, appeared in a video stating that he got married in February 2025 in Secunderabad and has been unhappy with his wife, Anam, claiming that he was troubled by her. After pronouncing the triple talaq, he stated that he was leaving the city.

While the undated video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, July 22, Siasat.com has been unable to verify its authenticity. Dainik Bhaskar states that there was a conflict between the couple before the video.

There was no official statement by the police in the case at the time of publishing the story.

Triple talaq, also known as instant divorce, is the practice of a Muslim man unilaterally divorcing his wife by pronouncing “talaq” three times in succession.

The practice was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of India in 2017, and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, was passed to criminalise it.

The law sparked political and social debate, with some viewing it as a necessary step toward gender justice, while others criticised it for targeting a specific community.