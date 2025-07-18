UP man falls to death from 24th floor of underconstruction Hyderabad building

In a similar incident from February 2025, a construction worker fell to his death from building in Hyderabad's Balanagar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th July 2025 5:19 pm IST
A representational image of a person falling from a building
Hyderabad: A crane operator from Uttar Pradesh died on Friday, July 18, after falling from the 24th floor of a building in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred at an under-construction multi-storeyed building in Kukatpally. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Yuvraj Patel, who worked at a company based in the city.

While collecting a construction material load, he accidentally slipped and fell from there onto the ground, suffering grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

When contacted, there was no response from the Kukatpally police. In a similar incident from February 2025, a construction worker fell to his death from a building in Hyderabad’s Balanagar.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Nupendra Nipane, a native of Madhya Pradesh. He was staying in Baslanagar and was employed at a construction site. The incident occurred on Monday evening when Nupendra was working on the third floor of the building.

