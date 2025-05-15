UP man forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, faces religious harassment

The victim works as a scrap dealer and was on a visit to Mathura.

The image displays a picture of Jai Shri Ram
Representational Image

Mathura: A Muslim man was allegedly forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and subjected to religious harassment by a group of Hindutva men in Mathura, police said on Wednesday, May 14.

The accused also recorded a video of the incident and circulated it online.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim, Sohail, according to Ajay Kishore, Station House Officer (SHO), Raya police station.

Sohail, who works as a scrap dealer, told police he was visiting Chhota Deewana village in the district on May 11 to collect scrap when the Hindutva group stopped him.

He alleged that they misbehaved with him, made derogatory remarks, and then forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

Sohail further claimed the men filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media platforms. He identified one of the accused as Tunda, while the others remain unidentified.

The victim approached the police on May 12 and submitted a written complaint, SHO Kishore said.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against one named and five unidentified individuals.

A probe has been initiated, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, police added.

