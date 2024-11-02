UP: Man rapes his grandmother, flees village after assault

A 25-year-old man identified as Akhilesh Kumar allegedly raped his 75-year-old maternal grandmother in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, police said on Friday, November 1.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi, the alleged assault occurred on Thursday night when Kumar forced the elderly woman into his room while she was sleeping at home. Following the attack, he threatened her with death if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

SP Awasthi further said that the woman was subsequently taken to a hospital for a medical examination. Authorities have initiated a search for Kumar. “A case has been registered against Kumar for rape and issuing death threats,” he added.

This incident came days after a man was arrested in Saharanpur for repeatedly raping his 16-year-old daughter.

The victim said her father would physically assault her whenever she resisted his advances.