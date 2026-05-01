UP man seen molesting woman on CCTV, held after ‘firing’ at police; injured

Man caught on camera molesting woman; police say he opened fire during arrest attempt and was injured

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 1st May 2026 12:17 pm IST|   Updated: 1st May 2026 1:44 pm IST
Moradabad

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man identified as Naushad after a video showed him molesting a woman on Thursday, April 30, in Moradabad district, and, according to police, he later opened fire on a police team before being injured in retaliation.

Captured on CCTV cameras, the accused Naushad, a resident of Pirzada Tomb, was seen approaching a woman in a niqab in a narrow alley in broad daylight and grabbing her from behind. He immediately ran away after the woman tried resisting his advances.

Video sparks outrage

The incident swiftly gained traction online, sparking widespread outrage. Following the video’s virality, the police formed a police team to investigate and identify the accused.

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According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, the accused was spotted hiding near the Ramganga Bridge at around 10 pm on Thursday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, the accused was spotted hiding near the Ramganga Bridge at around 10 pm on Thursday.

The ASP said Naushad opened fire on the police team, after which the police retaliated, injuring him. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, Singh said.

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“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the incident. The woman has also been identified, and a case has been registered based on her statements,” ASP Singh told reporters in Moradabad.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 1st May 2026 12:17 pm IST|   Updated: 1st May 2026 1:44 pm IST

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