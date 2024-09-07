UP: Man throws chicken remains inside Siddha Baba Temple over unfulfilled wish

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, arrested a man identified as Veerpal Gurjar for desecrating the Siddha Baba Temple, by throwing chicken remains inside. Police revealed that Veerpal’s act was driven by frustration over an unfulfilled wish he had made to God.

The remains of a chicken were discovered at the Siddha Baba Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Thursday, September 5, sparking public outrage among the local Hindu community.

Initial reports had suggested a communal angle to the desecration, with a particular minority community in the area coming under scrutiny.

Amid the public outcry, the Ghaziabad police team reached the region took control of the agitated crowd, and assured swift action.

To counter the spread of communally charged disinformation, the Ghaziabad police released a video statement clarifying that the accused, Veerpal Gurjar, acted out of frustration over an unfulfilled wish he had made to God. In a moment of anger, he threw chicken remains inside the Siddha Baba Temple, which deeply offended the local Hindu community.

“Shortly after the incident law enforcement took immediate action and arrested Gurjar,” the police official added.