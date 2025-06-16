UP man urinates on Dalit woman’s face after failed rape attempt

A man allegedly urinated on a Dalit woman’s face after a failed rape attempt in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. He assaulted herm hurled castiest slurs, and threatened to kill her before running away.

The incident occurred on June 10 under the jurisdiction of Ramsanehighat Police.

According to her police complaint, the accused, Abhinav Verma, barged into her house at around 6 in the evening when she was tending to her two-month-old baby.

Verma forced himself on the Dalit woman and groped her. “He started touching me inappropriately. When I resisted, he tried to shut my mouth and tore my clothes,” the Dalit woman stated in her complaint.

Also Read Dalit woman raped in front of 4-year-old child in UP

When she attempted to escape, Verma threatened to throw her two-month-old baby to the ground. She was injured while protecting her child.

“When he couldn’t succeed in raping me, he got angry. He urinated on my face, insulted my caste, and said he would kill me if I told anyone,” she added in her complaint.

The woman informed her in-laws of the incident when they returned later the same evening. The family then went to the police to file a complaint.

“A case has been registered based on the victim’s statement. We are investigating and will take strict action against the accused,” Ramsanehighat station house officer (SHO) Ankit Tripathi told reporters.