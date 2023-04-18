UP: Man who shot dead 20-yr-old woman in daylight injured in police firing

A day after a 20-year-old woman was shot dead in broad daylight in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, the accused was injured during police firing on Tuesday night.

On April 17, Roshni Ahirwar, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) student, was returning home after taking a test at her college when two men on a motorbike shot her dead with a handmade gun. They left the murder weapon near her body and fled.

Siasat.com spoke to Jalaun Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja who informed the accused – Raj Ahirwar – is being treated at the Government Medical College, Orai in Jalaun.

“Roshni’s relatives named Raj as the accused in their complaint. When the police went to arrest him, he started firing. In response, we fired back. Raj received two bullet injuries on his back and is currently being treated, ” the SP said.

The senior police officer also told Siasat.com that Raj and Roshni were in a relationship for over a year.

“Since they belonged to the same caste, their families had no objection to their affinity. They were even talks about marriage. However, two months ago, the couple had disagreements after which Roshni decided to break up with Raj,” SP Raja said.

According to the SP, Raj could not digest the breakup and started following Roshni by calling her constantly and through social media. Roshni however tried to ignore Raj’s advances.

Unable to accept that breakup, Raj decided to murder Roshni, the SP said.

Amid reports of Raj’s death in the cross-firing with the police, the SP stated that the former is alive and is being currently treated for his injuries. He also said that the couple were not engaged.

A case under sections 302 (Murder) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Roshni’s murder comes days after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on LIVE television amid police security in Prayagaraj.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also shared the disturbing video clip on Twitter and targeted the UP government. “Will the wolves of Godi media and the BJP also celebrate this death?” the party wrote in the caption, in an apparent swipe at celebratory coverage of Atiq’s murder.