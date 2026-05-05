UP: Man, wife die by suicide together; probe underway

Jalaun: A 22-year-old man and his wife allegedly died by suicide by hanging themselves in Biria Khurd village under the Jalaun Kotwali police station area, officials said on Tuesday, May 5.

The deceased have been identified as Vivek (22) and his wife Sadhna (21).

According to the police, the couple took the extreme step on Monday night for reasons yet to be ascertained.

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Circle Officer (CO) Shailendra Kumar Bajpai said the local police received information about the incident around 10 pm on Monday.

Upon receiving the alert, a police team led by Inspector-in-Charge Harishankar Chandra reached the spot and found the bodies hanging from the ceiling fan hook in their room.

“The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. We are investigating the cause behind the suicides, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected,” CO Bajpai said.

The couple is survived by a six-month-old daughter, Inspector Harishankar Chandra added.

Police are currently questioning family members to determine if there was any domestic dispute or financial distress that led to the tragedy.