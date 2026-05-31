UP: Money rains down from tree as monkey flees with bag containing Rs 2 lakh

No loss of cash was reported, according to those present at the spot.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st May 2026 7:26 pm IST
A close-up of a monkey with expressive eyes and light brown fur, set against a blurred natural background.
Representational image

Bulandshahr (UP): A monkey snatched a bag with around Rs 2 lakh from a man at the district court complex here and later tore it open while perched on a tree, causing currency notes to rain down.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

According to advocate Sohanpal, Ravindra was on his way to purchase stamp papers on Saturday, May 30, and was carrying about Rs 2 lakh in a bag.

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He was accompanied by his associate Aamir when the monkey suddenly grabbed the bag and climbed onto a tree inside the court premises.

The monkey then tore open the bag and started throwing out the currency notes, he said.

People gathered beneath the tree and were surprised to see the notes falling to the ground. They collected the scattered cash and helped return it to Ravindra.

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No loss of cash was reported, according to those present at the spot.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st May 2026 7:26 pm IST

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