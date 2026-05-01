Telangana man dies escaping monkey attack, official negligence alleged

Hyderabad: In a very tragic incident, a man who was attacked by a troop of monkeys died while escaping the seige on Thursday, April 30.

The incident happened in Jawaharnagar Colony of Bhupalapally district headquarters at 5 pm on Thursday evening, when Harikrishna, aged around 50, had ventured out of his house to bring his vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said that while he was walking without paying attention to the monkeys, one of the monkeys charged at him. As he began running, other monkeys also joined the attack. Harikrishna fell to the ground while escaping the attack and got a serious head injury.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the monkeys were on top of him when another person took a stick and shooed them away. However, the victim was unable to breathe.

Harikrishna was shifted to Jayashankar Bhupalapally Government Hospital, where the doctors referred him to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where he was declared brought dead.

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Similar attacks reported in the past

This was not an isolated incident of a person losing life in monkey attacks in Bhupalapally town. Residents said that last month, a woman who went to dry clothes on her terrace got scared when a troop of monkeys attacked her. While running downstairs, she slipped on the staircase and died.

A similar incident happened in another locality of the town a few days ago, when a Singareni worker was attacked by 15 monkeys. He was hospitalised, but survived the attack.

Residents allege apathyfrom officials

The residents claimed that despite several representations made to the Bhupalapally Municipal Commissioner and chairman, no action was taken to relocate the monkeys from the town. The monkey menace is not limited to Jawaharnagar alone, but extends to Subhash Colony, Laxmi Nagar and other localities which are located close to the forest area.

A woman told mediapersons that situation was so grim, people were unable to take shelter under the shade of a tree or go out to dispose of garbage in fear of the monkeys.

“If a person has to go to the toilet, someone must accompany that person. The situation is that scary,” she said.

The monkeys, which are captured from the villages and towns, are being relocated to the forests in Bhupalapally and Eturunagaram. These very monkeys are returning to towns located adjacent to those forests, especially during the summer when food is scarcely available in the forest.

Even in the municipality, a resolution was presented before the general body, but it never took actionable form.

The residents of Bhupalapally town, who are enraged over the monkey menace, have warned that if the municipality didn’t address the issue immediately, they will hold protests against the inaction and negligence on part of the municipal authorities.

“They say that Singareni funds will be spent on the people’s welfare, but those funds are allocated only for the works which politicians propose. They don’t spend it to address issues like monkey and dog menace which have been affecting the common people,” said another resident.