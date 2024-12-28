UP municipal bulldozes 40 vegetable shops, sparks protests

The Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi Municipal Corporation conducted a massive anti-encroachment drive and targeted about 40 vegetable shops.

On December 26, the municipal authorities bulldozed approximately 40 shops near the Chitra intersection under the Nawabad police station, destroying vegetables worth lakhs of rupees. The drive sparked immediate public outrage and protest.

In response to the demolition, local shopkeepers and residents staged a protest and blocked the road, raising slogans against the municipal administration.

The street shopkeepers alleged the municipal authorities did not give them a chance to remove their vegetables before bulldozing. The protesters argued that they often lack alternative spaces to conduct their businesses, and such sudden demolitions severely impact their livelihood.

Amid the chaotic scene, the municipal commissioner rushed to the spot to intervene. He condemned the incident and sought clarification from the encroachment in-charge. The senior official stated that departmental action would be taken.

Such anti-encroachment drives are common in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has been constantly pursuing a bulldozer policy for the removal of “unauthorized structures” and encroachments from public properties. However, the officials claim that vendors are usually given several warnings before such measures are taken.