Nearly 10K minority shops face demolition for Kashi Vishwanath project

Under the urban development initiative in Varanasi, approximately 10,000 shops, predominantly owned by Muslims are slated for demolition near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The project aims to improve the road network density and enhance access to the ancient temple site.

The demolition is a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, which is a massive urban infrastructure development project aimed at making the route between the temple and the Ganga Ghats relatively seamless for the pilgrims.

The project is proposed in the Dalmandi area where a majority of the population is the Muslim community. The large-scale demolition is likely to involve hefty losses for the residents and shop owners, especially the Muslims, according to reports of Dainik Bhaskar.

Previous attempts at constructing the corridor project have faced opposition concerning compensation, rehabilitation, and the long-term social implications. The local administration has counter-argued by explaining that the demolition is necessary to enhance connectivity and urban planning for one of Hindu’s holiest regions.

The scale of the demolition is massive, approximately thousands of shops will be demolished for the broadening of the roads and to facilitate easier access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This ‘urban renewal’ plan is a large-scale endeavour aimed at modernizing religious sites and also altering the socio-economic fabric of the neighbourhood.