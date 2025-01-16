UP police arrest man for sharing morphed religious images on Facebook

Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh Police on Thursday, January 16 arrested a man for uploading morphed images of the holy Quran on social media, along with inflammatory captions against the Muslim community.

The arrest came after a post uploaded by the man on his Facebook page that featured a picture of an AI-generated image of a Muslim baby wearing amama (Islamic turban), holding the Quran in one hand and a grenade in the other circulated on X.

The post was accompanied by an abusive caption which provoked outrage on social media platforms.

The man who was using the now-deleted Facebook account under the name Parshuarm Vanshaj had made his Facebook timeline full of hate speech against Muslims along with derogatory content about Islam and the Prophet.

His anti-Muslim page immediately received the attention of social media users who tagged the police and demanded immediate legal action.

The police swung into action immediately and initiated an investigation, leading arrest of the man. After taking into custody, Azamgarh Police shared news of his arrest on X along with the photo that shows the accused behind bars.

They assured that they continue to probe into his activities and intentions strictly.

“The accused who made derogatory comments on the deity of a particular religion on a social media platform has been taken into police custody. Further proceedings are underway,” the police wrote on X.