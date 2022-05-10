UP: Police arrest two for caste discrimination in Muzaffarnagar

In an alleged incident of caste discrimination in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, a person was arrested after making an announcement that people from the Chamar caste community are barred to enter his property.

An announcement was made where a man is heard saying that if any person from the Chamar community enters Rajveer Pradhan’s (the accused) farmland, samadhi area, or tubewell then that person will be fined 5,000 rupees and will get hit 50 times with shoes.

"Munadi" (Announcement) on behalf of Rajveer Pradhan in a village in UP's Muzaffarnagar district.



Any "chamar" found near Rajveer Pradhan's farm land, samadhi area or tubewell will be fined Rs 5k and hit 50 times with shoes. Happened in Pavti Khurd village in Muzaffarnagar. pic.twitter.com/u9e7feugSk — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 10, 2022

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, a case has been registered against Rajveer Pradhan and his friend and an investigation are underway.