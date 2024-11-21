UP police raid wedding over beef allegations, ignites public outrage

Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur police allegedly raided a wedding celebration party of a Muslim family on suspicion of beef being served to the guests.

The function, hosted by Mohmmad Ahmed for his daughter, was set to take place on Tuesday, November 19 in Dhanupura village under the Bhot police station limits. The chaos ensued when police arrived at the scene reportedly after receiving a tip-off about the supposed presence of prohibited meat.

Allegations against police

According to the reports, the police not only disrupted the wedding ceremony but also engaged in violent actions. Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a scene of devastation with family members distressed and crying for justice.

It is alleged that the police vandalised the house, assaulted guests, and stole Rs 3 lakh in cash. Additionally, all the food prepared for the guests was discarded making the family suffer not only from humiliation but also incur financial loss.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many condemning the police’s actions and calling for justice for those affected.

Police statement

Rampur superintendent of police (SP) Vidya Sagar Mishra responded to the uproar and said that police had gone to Dhanipura village in connection with another dispute. The senior police officer claimed that when the accused tried to escape, police arrived at the wedding venue.

Mishra assured that while the allegations were made by the family hosting the wedding, a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the facts of the case and punish those involved accordingly.